nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Our Christmas gift to you is a free Big Shield ebook, for December 25 only.

  
Published December 24, 2025 10:10 PM

I wasn’t going to do it, not yet. Maybe not until next November 1, the 25th anniversary of the launch of PFT.

But I’ve been infected with the spirit of Christmas. Or maybe I just had too much wine tonight. Regardless, it’s better to give, they say, than to receive.

Receiving still doesn’t suck. And for one day — and one day only — those of you whose habit of visiting this establishment can get the Big Shield ebook for the low cost of nothing.

For December 25 only, it’s free. It’s our small gesture to those of you whose loyalty and clicks keep the lights on.

Click this link between 3:00 a.m. ET on Christmas until 3:00 a.m. ET on December 26 to claim your gift. (I’m sorry I didn’t have time to wrap it.)

It’s timely. It’s relevant. And many are saying it’s entertaining. And, on Christmas Day, it’s free.