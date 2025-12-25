Amon-Ra St. Brown active, Taylor Decker inactive for Lions

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will be playing for the Lions on Christmas.

St. Brown was listed as questionable with a knee injury, but he is in the lineup against Minnesota. Running back David Montgomery is also active after being added to the injury report on Tuesday with an illness.

Left tackle Taylor Decker will miss the game with an illness and a shoulder injury. Safety Avonte Maddox, offensive lineman Trystan Colon, offensive lineman Michael Niese, wide receiver Dominic Lovett, defensive lineman Tyler Lacy, and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo are also inactive for Detroit.

The Vikings ruled quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Jordan Mason and tight end T.J. Hockenson out on Wednesday. Right tackle Brian O’Neill was listed as questionable with a heel injury and he is also inactive.

Brett Rypien will serve as the emergency third quarterback behind starter Max Brosmer and backup John Wolford. Linebacker Austin Keys is the team’s other inactive player.