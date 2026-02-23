 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tvrights_260220.jpg
NFL TV rights fees could double in near future
nbc_pft_nflpadirector_260220.jpg
NFLPA closing in on hiring new executive director
nbc_pft_tanking_260220.jpg
NBA’s approach doesn’t ‘eliminate’ tanking

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tvrights_260220.jpg
NFL TV rights fees could double in near future
nbc_pft_nflpadirector_260220.jpg
NFLPA closing in on hiring new executive director
nbc_pft_tanking_260220.jpg
NBA’s approach doesn’t ‘eliminate’ tanking

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Competition Committee talks about keeping short pants out of NFL

  
Published February 22, 2026 08:15 PM

Who wears short shorts?

Not NFL players. And the league hopes to keep it that way.

Via Judy Battista of NFL Media, the Competition Committee talked about uniforms on Sunday. Specifically, they discussed the fact that the college football cutoffs won’t be coming to the NFL.

It’s sort of strange to think there was even a chance for it. Current rules surely don’t allow players to take scissors to their game pants.

Then again, the league has come a long way from the days when all knees were covered with actual padding. Most knee pads nowadays look like Pop Tarts, if that.

The NFL generally used to exhibit much more OCD regarding uniforms. Mouthpieces weren’t whatever color the players wanted, and they were never crammed into a random hole in the player’s helmet. Some players now have two dangling from their facemasks, with neither in their mouths. And shoe/glove color often seems to be all over the place. (Yellow shoes are a problem; it often looks like a flag is on the field.)

But, hey, at least we know guys like Dion Dawkins won’t be wearing Daisy Dukes. The fact that it was even regarded as a possibility is surprising.