Competition Committee talks about keeping short pants out of NFL

Who wears short shorts?

Not NFL players. And the league hopes to keep it that way.

Via Judy Battista of NFL Media, the Competition Committee talked about uniforms on Sunday. Specifically, they discussed the fact that the college football cutoffs won’t be coming to the NFL.

It’s sort of strange to think there was even a chance for it. Current rules surely don’t allow players to take scissors to their game pants.

Then again, the league has come a long way from the days when all knees were covered with actual padding. Most knee pads nowadays look like Pop Tarts, if that.

The NFL generally used to exhibit much more OCD regarding uniforms. Mouthpieces weren’t whatever color the players wanted, and they were never crammed into a random hole in the player’s helmet. Some players now have two dangling from their facemasks, with neither in their mouths. And shoe/glove color often seems to be all over the place. (Yellow shoes are a problem; it often looks like a flag is on the field.)

But, hey, at least we know guys like Dion Dawkins won’t be wearing Daisy Dukes. The fact that it was even regarded as a possibility is surprising.