Jets RB Breece Hall could receive transition tag

  
Published February 22, 2026 03:44 PM

The Jets face the departure of running back Breece Hall in free agency. They have three ways to keep that from happening: (1) negotiate a new deal; (2) apply the franchise tag; or (3) utilize the transition tag.

There’s a current belief in league circles that the Jets eventually will apply the transition tag.

It’s a little-used device that gives a player’s current team the right to match an offer sheet, with no compensation if the offer sheet isn’t matched.

The 2026 transition tag for running backs is expected to land in the range of $11.5 million to $11.9 million. If accepted, it becomes fully guaranteed — and it puts the player under contract for the coming year.

There’s another important factor to consider. If a team applies the transition tag and doesn’t match an offer sheet, the player’s departure doesn’t count toward the next year’s slate of compensatory draft picks. If Hall simply exits as a free agent, it does.

It’s possible, then, that the Jets will apply the transition tag as a placeholder. If/when the Jets catch wind of the possibility of an offer sheet they won’t be inclined to match, the smart move would be to rescind the transition tag and make Hall a free agent.

Hall is expected to have a robust market. If the Jets don’t make him an offer he’ll accept before the March 3 tag deadline, the transition tag will be in play.

The franchise tag for Hall would cost roughly $14.5 million for 2026, with a 20-percent increase if applied again in 2027. If they’re content to pay him $14.5 million for another year, a tag-and-trade scenario becomes possible.

For now, the transition tag is the one to watch for the Jets and Hall, who had his first 1,000-yard season on a team that finished 29th in total offense and dead last in passing.