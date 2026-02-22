Nahshon Wright: I’d love to stay in Chicago, had a great season because of how we played

When cornerback Nahshon Wright was released by the Vikings in April, there weren’t a lot of thoughts that he’d end the season in the Pro Bowl.

That’s what wound up happening, however. Wright signed with the Bears and became a starter for the NFC North champions. He had 80 tackles, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in the regular season and then helped the team to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Wright’s campaign left him heading into free agency on a high note and he was asked on SiriusXM NFL Radio about whether he’ll be prioritizing money or fit when it comes time to sign his next deal.

“I think it’s a little bit of both,” Wright said. “Obviously you want to be taken care of financially, but there’s the part where you still want to be able to compete on a high level. I think for me, honestly I like to play in more of an aggressive style of football. I haven’t done any deep dives into what teams kinda play similar to what we did in Chicago, but obviously I had a great season in Chicago due to the way we played. I would love to be back in Chicago, but I don’t necessarily know exactly what’s gonna happen.”

Wright said conversations with the Bears haven’t gotten to the point of contract details at this point, but he expects that to come with his agent set to meet with the team next week. If the Bears don’t re-sign him ahead of free agency, Wright figures to be a popular target for teams looking for help in their defensive backfield.