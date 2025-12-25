 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Other PFT Content

Colts say Sauce Gardner would have practiced on Thursday

  
Published December 25, 2025 03:45 PM

The Colts did not hold a practice on Thursday, but they say that cornerback Sauce Gardner would have returned to the field if they did.

Gardner has missed the last three games with a calf injury and he did not practice on Wednesday, but he is listed as a limited participant on their Christmas injury report.

Friday will bring a more concrete look at where Gardner stands in his recovery from the injury. They will issue injury designations for their game against the Jaguars after their final workout of the week.

The result of Saturday’s Texans game could also impact their decision about playing Gardner. If the Texans beat the Chargers, the Colts will be eliminated from playoff contention before they take the field on Sunday.