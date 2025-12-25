Colts say Sauce Gardner would have practiced on Thursday

The Colts did not hold a practice on Thursday, but they say that cornerback Sauce Gardner would have returned to the field if they did.

Gardner has missed the last three games with a calf injury and he did not practice on Wednesday, but he is listed as a limited participant on their Christmas injury report.

Friday will bring a more concrete look at where Gardner stands in his recovery from the injury. They will issue injury designations for their game against the Jaguars after their final workout of the week.

The result of Saturday’s Texans game could also impact their decision about playing Gardner. If the Texans beat the Chargers, the Colts will be eliminated from playoff contention before they take the field on Sunday.