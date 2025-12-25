Jaguars CB Jourdan Lewis will have foot surgery, miss rest of season

The Jaguars are surging ahead of the playoffs, but their defense just got some bad news.

Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis will have season-ending foot surgery, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Jaguars announced that Lewis is going on injured reserve and they signed cornerback Keith Taylor to replace him on the roster.

Lewis has played in 12 games for the Jaguars with seven starts this season, and when he’s healthy he plays about 80 percent of their defensive snaps. He’s a significant loss in Jacksonville’s secondary.

Originally a 2017 third-round pick of the Cowboys, Lewis played eight seasons in Dallas before signing a three-year, $30 million contract with Jacksonville this year.