Broncos put C Luke Wattenberg on injured reserve

  
Published December 25, 2025 04:40 PM

The Broncos may have to play out the rest of their season without their starting center.

They announced that center Luke Wattenberg has been placed on injured reserve ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs. He will miss the final two games of the regular season because of his shoulder injury and would have to miss two playoff games before having any chance of returning.

Wattenberg has started every game this season and he recently signed a four-year contract extension.

Denver also waived running back Cody Schrader on Thursday. Guard Calvin Throckmorton and tight end Marcedes Lewis have been signed to the 53-man roster while linebacker Levelle Bailey and wide receiver Michael Bandy have been elevated from the practice squad to face the Chiefs.