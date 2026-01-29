Kevin Stefanski: Falcons need to hire a GM before I can say who our quarterbacks will be

New Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski says that until the team has a general manager, there’s no way to say who the quarterbacks on the roster will be.

Asked on NFL Network about the status of Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins, Stefanski said that’s a discussion that can happen when Falcons President Matt Ryan hires a GM.

“I think we have to hire a general manager first, before I can give you a great answer there,” Stefanski said. “Once we do that I’ll sit with the general manager, sit with Matt Ryan, we’ll put our heads together on all roster decisions.”

Stefanski has previously said he’s looking forward to working with Penix, and he said the Falcons are pleased with his rehab from last season’s torn ACL.

“Michael is a young player that I think very highly of, he is rehabbing off his injury, he’s doing great, he’s doing everything he’s supposed to be doing right now, which is the number one thing for him, is to get healthy,” Stefanski said. “He’s obviously played good football in his first two seasons. I’m excited to have the ability to develop him.”

Cousins is widely expected to be released soon, although Stefanski again said that decision will be for the next GM.

“Kirk, obviously, a relationship there, he’s somebody that I think very highly of on and off the field. But all those types of decisions will come after we have a general manager,” Stefanski said.

Is there any chance that both Cousins and Penix could be on the Falcons’ roster for the 2026 season?

“Those are all the types of discussions that will come in the next week or so,” Stefanski said.

Realistically, the most likely outcome is that Cousins will be gone and another quarterback will be brought in to compete with Penix. But a new GM comes first.