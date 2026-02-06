Frank Gore says he’s glad Roger Craig got into the Hall of Fame ahead of him

Two former 49ers running backs were finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Roger Craig got in. Frank Gore did not. Gore says he’s happy with that.

Gore told the San Jose Mercury News that he’s happy that Craig, who was a seniors nominee and unlikely ever to be on the ballot again, got in on his own and won’t have to share the attention with another 49ers running back.

“I’d rather him get all the shine than both of us go in at the same time,” Gore said.

Gore was in his first year of eligibility and will have many more chances for his name to appear on the ballot.

“Of course I want to be in. I’m a competitor,” Gore said. “But what can I do? Everyone respects what I did. It’s all good. I had two ACLs [surgically repaired in college] and was a first-ballot finalist. That’s a blessing. It’s all good.”

Both running backs played most of their careers for the 49ers, with a 15-year gap between them. Craig played for the 49ers from 1983 to 1990. Gore played for the 49ers from 2005 to 2014.