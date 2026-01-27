Kevin Stefanski: Michael Penix is somebody I’m very excited about

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix hasn’t done much to prove he’s a franchise quarterback since arriving in Atlanta as the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. But new Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski says he’s optimistic about what Penix can do.

Penix is rehabbing a torn ACL, and Stefanski said that’s the primary focus right now.

“Michael is somebody I’m very excited about, and his rehab is what’s most important right now. I saw him in the training room this week. He’s, as you can imagine, attacking his rehab,” Stefanski said, via Terrin Waack of the Falcons.

So what will the Falcons get from Penix once he’s cleared to return?

“I think you see a player on tape that can get through progressions, can layer the ball, can push the ball to all areas of the field,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, he was very productive in college, has had some really, really, really good moments here in the pros, so I just see a young player that will continue to develop and continue to get there.”

The Falcons also have Kirk Cousins on the roster at the moment, but they’re expected to cut him soon. Stefanski served as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator of the Vikings in Cousins’ first two seasons in Minnesota but was noncommittal on whether there’s a chance that Cousins could be in Atlanta this year.

“When it comes to Kirk, obviously have a previous relationship with Kirk. But I don’t know if it’s the time yet to talk about all the position and those types of things. Those types of conversations will come in due time,” Stefanski said.