Monken emerges as Browns’ choice for head coach
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC

Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Report: Raiders to have second interview with Klint Kubiak on Saturday

  
Published January 29, 2026 06:56 AM

Tom Brady got a long look at Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak while broadcasting last Sunday’s NFC Championship Game and his team is reportedly going to be spending time with Kubiak this weekend.

Brady is a minority owner of the Raiders and Vincent Bonsignore of the California Post reports that Kubiak will have a second interview for the team’s head coaching vacancy on Saturday.

Kubiak is able to interview this week, but he could not be hired by the Raiders until after Super Bowl LX is played in Santa Clara on February 8. That would also be the case for the Cardinals as they interviewed Kubiak earlier this month and join the Raiders as the only team without head coaches in place.

The Raiders have seen several of the candidates they interviewed agree to other jobs. Kubiak will join Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb, and Panthers defensive coordinator as candidates with multiple interviews who have not taken themselves out of the running.