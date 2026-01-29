Report: Raiders to have second interview with Klint Kubiak on Saturday

Tom Brady got a long look at Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak while broadcasting last Sunday’s NFC Championship Game and his team is reportedly going to be spending time with Kubiak this weekend.

Brady is a minority owner of the Raiders and Vincent Bonsignore of the California Post reports that Kubiak will have a second interview for the team’s head coaching vacancy on Saturday.

Kubiak is able to interview this week, but he could not be hired by the Raiders until after Super Bowl LX is played in Santa Clara on February 8. That would also be the case for the Cardinals as they interviewed Kubiak earlier this month and join the Raiders as the only team without head coaches in place.

The Raiders have seen several of the candidates they interviewed agree to other jobs. Kubiak will join Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb, and Panthers defensive coordinator as candidates with multiple interviews who have not taken themselves out of the running.