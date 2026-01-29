Jim Bob Cooter had second offensive coordinator interview with the Eagles

The Eagles’ extended search for a new offensive coordinator now includes a second interview with Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Cooter had an in-person interview with the team on Tuesday. Cooter interviewed with the Eagles virtually earlier this month.

The Colts could have blocked Cooter from interviewing since it is a lateral move, but moving to the Eagles would give Cooter a chance to call offensive plays. Head coach Shane Steichen handles those duties for the Colts.

Steichen and Cooter were both on Nick Sirianni’s Eagles’ staff in 2021 with Steichen as the offensive coordinator and Cooter in a consulting role. That familiarity could help Cooter land a different role in Philly this time around.