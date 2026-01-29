Ravens want to interview Jim Leonhard for defensive coordinator

Jim Leonard continues to be a popular name on the defensive coordinator interview circuit.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Ravens have requested an interview with the Broncos’ assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator. The Bills and Chargers have also had Leonhard on their radar, although the Chargers opted to move in a different direction by hiring Chris O’Leary on Wednesday night.

Leonhard has spent the last two seasons with the Broncos and he served as the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin from 2017-2022. He had a brief stint as his alma mater’s interim head coach in his final season in Madison.

Leonhard played for both the Bills and the Ravens during his time as an NFL safety, so he would be repeating part of that Wisconsin experience if he lands the coordinator job with either team.