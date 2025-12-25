Ravens list Lamar Jackson as doubtful to face Packers

The Ravens do not expect to have quarterback Lamar Jackson in the lineup for Saturday night’s game against the Packers.

Jackson has been listed as doubtful to play this weekend because of the back contusion he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Jackson has not practiced this week.

Tyler Huntley will get the start for the Ravens if Jackson is ruled out. The Ravens need to beat the Packers and have the Steelers lose to the Browns on Sunday in order to remain alive in the AFC North heading into Week 18.

If they are eliminated, there will be a lot of questions about the futures of Jackson, head coach John Harbaugh and a lot of other Ravens as the team moves into an offseason that would be starting a lot earlier than anyone in Baltimore believed it would at the start of the year.

The Ravens ruled defensive tackle Taven Bryan (knee) out and linebacker Jay Higgins (knee) has been listed as questionable.