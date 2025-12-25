 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Ravens list Lamar Jackson as doubtful to face Packers

  
Published December 25, 2025 05:37 PM

The Ravens do not expect to have quarterback Lamar Jackson in the lineup for Saturday night’s game against the Packers.

Jackson has been listed as doubtful to play this weekend because of the back contusion he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Jackson has not practiced this week.

Tyler Huntley will get the start for the Ravens if Jackson is ruled out. The Ravens need to beat the Packers and have the Steelers lose to the Browns on Sunday in order to remain alive in the AFC North heading into Week 18.

If they are eliminated, there will be a lot of questions about the futures of Jackson, head coach John Harbaugh and a lot of other Ravens as the team moves into an offseason that would be starting a lot earlier than anyone in Baltimore believed it would at the start of the year.

The Ravens ruled defensive tackle Taven Bryan (knee) out and linebacker Jay Higgins (knee) has been listed as questionable.