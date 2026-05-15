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Titans sign second-round pick Anthony Hill

  
Published May 15, 2026 12:30 PM

The Titans are down to one unsigned draft pick.

They announced the signing of linebacker Anthony Hill on Friday. The second-round pick agreed to a four-year contract with the team.

Hill spent the last three seasons at Texas and closed out his time in Austin with 69 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery during the 2025 season. He was a finalist for the Butkus Award and a second-team All-American for the second year in a row.

The Titans drafted eight players in April and first-round defensive lineman Keldric Faulk is the only one who has not signed with the team.