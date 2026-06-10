Todd Monken: It feels like Quinshon Judkins has got his confidence back

Running back Quinshon Judkins was a member of the Browns’ impressive 2025 rookie class.

But his first season was cut short when he suffered a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle in December.

But Judkins has been participating in Cleveland’s offseason program, and head coach Todd Monken delivered a positive update on his progress this week.

“It feels like he’s got his confidence back, his explosion,” Monken said in his Tuesday minicamp press conference. “We’ll just see when he gets the pads on, but [he] looks good.”

Judkins rushed for 827 yards with seven touchdowns and caught 26 passes for 171 yards as a rookie.