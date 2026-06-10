Bills eager to see what 350-pound former rugby player Travis Clayton can do on defense

Travis Clayton had never played a single game of football when the Bills chose him in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft, but the giant Englishman had gone through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, and the Bills figured that at 6-foot-7 and 350 pounds, and with experience playing rugby, he might develop into an offensive lineman. Two years later the plans have changed, but the Bills are still excited about his prospects.

At Clayton’s request, the Bills have moved him to the defensive line this offseason, and Bills GM Brandon Beane is excited about what that could bring.

“He texted me one day and said, ‘Can I come up and see you?’” Beane said on One Bills Live. “He came in 7 a.m. and we sat in my office and I was thinking, What would he want? That entered my head, he wants to do a position switch. He’s 350 pounds but he’s not obese. He’s lean, cut, he’s an explosive athlete.”

Beane said Clayton felt that he wasn’t making the most of his natural aggressiveness on offense, and thought he might be a better fit for defense.

“He just felt like playing offensive line, especially this time of year you’ve got to be more passive, on your heels,” Beane said. “He wants to see if he can attack and he’s done it for a couple years now and I think he just wants to try. He’s still figuring it out. It’s new for him growing up in the UK, but he’s excited, we’re excited to give him that opportunity. Time will tell what that looks like when we get him in the pads.”

Clayton spent his first year on injured reserve and his second year on the practice squad, and Beane said everyone in Buffalo is hoping he can earn a spot on the regular-season roster.

“The coaches are excited. They see the athleticism, they see the talent,” Beane said. “He’s still learning the technique, but it was fun, some of his teammates were over there giving him pointers. The players, he’s a lovable guy and they’re all pulling for him.”