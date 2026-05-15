Panthers wrap up draft class by signing second-rounder Lee Hunter

The Panthers took care of some contractual business on Friday.

They announced that they have signed defensive tackle Lee Hunter to a four-year deal. The second-round pick was the final member of their seven-player draft class to sign his rookie contract with the team.

Carolina traded up to take Hunter with the 49th overall pick after watching him at Texas Tech. He had 41 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble during his final season with the Red Raiders.

Derrick Brown, Bobby Brown, Tershawn Wharton, LaBryan Ray, Jared Harrison-Hunte, Cam Jackson, Aaron Hall, and Parker Petersen are also on the defensive line for the Panthers.