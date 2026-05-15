DeMarvion Overshown: Healthy offseason is a blessing, sets me up to be my best this season

One of the reasons the Cowboys can hope to have a better defense this season is the fact that linebacker DeMarvion Overshown isn’t rehabbing an injury right now.

After Overshown missed his rookie season in 2023 with a torn ACL, he returned to give the Cowboys an athletic and productive player in the middle of their defense. He had 90 tackles, five sacks, an interception return for a touchdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 games before suffering another knee injury. The recovery from multiple torn ligaments kept him out for most of last season, but he emerged from a five-game return without any more issues to deal with this offseason.

On Thursday, Overshown said that he believes the healthy offseason has him primed for big things in the fall.

“Biggest blessing I can ask for,” Overshown said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I feel like everybody knows when I’m healthy, I’m one of the best linebackers in the league. That’s not to toot my own horn, but the film and that stats speaks for itself when I’m on the field. Being healthy is the number one way to stay on the field and be able to do what I do. “The fact that I get to go through this whole offseason as a healthy man, and coming into training camp healthy, I feel like people ain’t seen my best yet. So, I know it’s going to be one of my best years.”

The Cowboys’ issues on defense last season went beyond missing Overshown, which was illustrated by the numerous moves they made to address that side of the ball over the last few months. Getting Overshown back to where he was a couple of years ago would still be a big step forward for the unit and things appear to be on the right track on that front.