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The Bills will play four of five games on the road, twice

  
Published May 15, 2026 11:23 AM

For the Bills, the headline to the 2026 season relates to the christening of a new stadium. But there’s also an important subtitle.

When it comes to their eight road games, they’ve been arranged in an interesting pattern.

Eight of Buffalo’s nine road games come two in a row at a time. And they’ll have four out of five games away from home. TWICE.

The schedule also includes three home games in a row (Week 2, 3, 4), and only two home games after Thanksgiving.

It all adds up to a couple of stretches during which the new venue will be largely unused. Between October 4 and November 22, there’s only one home game. Then, after two home games four days apart, there’s only one home game between Thanksgiving and Week 18.

The configuration becomes just another factor the Bills will have to navigate as they embark on the first season with a new coach but the same-old sky-high expectations.

Here’s the full 2026 schedule for the Bills:

Week 1: at Texans.

Week 2: Lions.

Week 3: Chargers.

Week 4: Patriots.

Week 5: at Rams.

Week 6: at Raiders.

Week 7: bye.

Week 8: Ravens.

Week 9: at Vikings.

Week 10: at Jets.

Week 11: Dolphins.

Week 12: Chiefs.

Week 13: at Patriots.

Week 14: at Packers.

Week 15: Bears.

Week 16: at Broncos.

Week 17: at Dolphins.

Week 18: Jets.