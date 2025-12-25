Vikings recover fumbled snap, take 7-0 lead

A Lions blunder set up the first Vikings touchdown of Thursday’s game.

Quarterback Jared Goff lost the ball on a snap from center Michael Juergens and Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel recovered the ball on the Lions’ 16-yard line. Running back Aaron Jones covered the rest of the distance to the end zone on four carries, including a one-yard plunge that gave his team a 7-0 lead.

The fumble came one play after Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell successfully challenged a spot on a run by Lions running back David Montgomery. The play was initially ruled a first down, but the call was reversed and the Lions’ fumble came on a third-and-1 instead.

Vikings kick returner Myles Price was injured on the opening kickoff. He is considered questionable to return with an ankle injury.