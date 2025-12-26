Broncos take 13-10 lead on Chiefs in third quarter

The Broncos were 0-for-2 in the red zone in the first half. They are 1-for-1 in the second half.

Denver scored its first touchdown of the game on a 9-yard run by Bo Nix with 1:55 remaining in the third quarter. The Broncos lead 13-10.

The Broncos trailed 7-6 at halftime, and the Chiefs opened the second half with a six-play, 28-yard drive that led to Harrison Butker’s 53-yard field goal.

The Broncos answered with a 14-play, 72-yard touchdown drive, regaining the lead for the first time since early in the second quarter. The big play came on first-and-20 when Nix completed a 23-yard pass to Courtland Sutton to the Kansas City 30.

They also converted a second-and-15 and a fourth-and-inches on the drive.

Nix is now 19-of-28 for 146 yards and an interception, with Sutton catching four for 40.