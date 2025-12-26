Thursday Night Football: Chiefs lead Broncos 7-6 at halftime

The Chiefs are eliminated from playoff contention and are playing their third-string quarterback. That hasn’t stopped them from making things hard on the Broncos.

The Chiefs lead the Broncos 7-6 at halftime.

The Broncos are 0-for-2 in the red zone, settling for Wil Lutz field goals of 27 and 30 yards after stalling at the Kansas City 9 and the Kansas City 11. They nearly scored a touchdown with 22 seconds left in the half, but Courtland Sutton had the ball come loose in the end zone when he hit the turf.

Denver had two other possessions in the first half, punting on one and throwing an interception on the other.

Chiefs defensive back Kristian Fulton tipped a Bo Nix pass intended for Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and linebacker Nick Bolton made a diving interception before the ball hit the ground. The Chiefs went 35 yards in 10 plays, with Chris Okadokun throwing his first career touchdown pass on a 5-yard throw to Brashard Smith.

The Broncos have outgained the Chiefs 151 to 79, with Nix going 13-of-22 for 86 yards. He has completed passes to eight different receivers.

Okadokun is 5-for-9 for 27 yards, with Travis Kelce catching two for 13. Isiah Pacheco has eight carries for 29 yards.