Sam Darnold appreciates the Seahawks for believing in him after so many did not

Sam Darnold is on his fifth NFL team. And he finally feels like he’s at home in Seattle.

Darnold said at Super Bowl LX Opening Night that his long route through the NFL — he was labeled a draft bust with the Jets, traded to the Panthers, a backup with the 49ers, only given one year with the Vikings — it feels different now that he’s the unquestioned franchise quarterback for the Seahawks.

“I would have loved to get drafted to New York and have that be my home for 20 years, but it just didn’t work out that way,” Darnold said. “Same thing in Carolina. San Francisco was a great place for me to learn. In Minnesota I had an opportunity with really good players and really good coaches, to show — not people, but show myself what I could do on the football field, and I think people saw that. Seattle just from the get-go, right when I got here, it felt like home. It feels like home and I’m so grateful to John and Mike for believing in me, and all the people in that locker room believing in me. For me to be able to go out there and do nothing more than my job on every single play, that’s a very secure feeling as a quarterback.”

The Seahawks also feel very secure with their quarterback, who has led them to the Super Bowl after falling short with so many other teams.