Milton Williams: Back-to-back Super Bowls something I didn’t even dream about

Defensive tackle Milton Williams was part of a dominant defensive performance by the Eagles in the Super Bowl last year and that was the right final impression to leave on the league ahead of becoming a free agent in March.

Williams became the subject of a bidding war between the Panthers and Patriots before choosing to sign a four-year deal with New England that pushed him from part of a deep defensive line group to a starring player. Williams proved to be up to the change of role and helped spark the turnaround that pushed the Patriots all the way to this year’s Super Bowl.

On Monday night, Williams reflected on having another chance to end the season with a championship.

“Woo, to pull that off, it’ll be something I didn’t even dream about,” Williams said, via NFL.com. “I just dreamt about being in the NFL, playing in one. Winning? Back to back? That would be something I didn’t even dream about. I always say I’m just blessed to be in this situation, just to have this opportunity. I’m gonna do everything I can to try and take advantage of it.”

The Williams signing is already a big win for the Patriots. If he has anything like the two-sack performance he had against the Chiefs in a winning effort last February, it’ll go down as one of the better moves in franchise history.