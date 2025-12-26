 Skip navigation
Chris Oladokun throws first career TD, converting takeaway into 7-3 lead

  
Published December 25, 2025 08:56 PM

Chris Okadokun threw his first career touchdown pass, connecting on a 5-yarder to Brashard Smith. It has the Chiefs leading the Broncos 7-3 with 12:49 remaining in the second quarter.

The Chiefs took advantage of a takeaway as Kristian Fulton tipped a Bo Nix pass intended for Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and linebacker Nick Bolton made a diving interception before the ball hit the ground.

The Chiefs needed 10 plays to go 35 yards.

Tight end Travis Kelce has two catches for 13 yards in what might be his final home game for the Chiefs.

Okadokun, the team’s third quarterback, is 4-of-7 for 20 yards and a touchdown.