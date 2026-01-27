Raiders announce completion of second Davis Webb interview

Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb had his second interview with the Raiders on Monday night.

The Raiders announced the completion of that interview. It was their second of the day as they also had their second meeting with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Webb also interviewed with the Bills for the first time on Monday and Brady has also met with his employers about succeeding Sean McDermott. The Cardinals and Browns are the only other teams currently looking for a new head coach.

The Raiders also had a second interview with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and they interviewed former Giants head coach Brian Daboll last weekend. Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak had a virtual interview with the team earlier this month and could have a second interview this week, but there’s been no word of one being on the schedule at this point.