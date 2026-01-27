Garett Bolles expects Broncos to be a free agent destination

The Broncos hoped to have one more game to play in the 2025 season, but their 10-7 loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game meant Monday was devoted to looking ahead to Week 1 of the 2026 campaign rather than the Super Bowl.

Part of that forecasting involves changes to the roster. Players like J.K. Dobbins, John Franklin-Myers, Justin Strnad, and Alex Singleton are set to become free agents and there will be other changes that lead to a different group the next time they take the field.

Left tackle Garett Bolles said on Monday that he thinks the team needs “a couple more playmakers” and he thinks that the situation will be an appealing one for players looking for a new place to play.

“People want to come to Denver,” Bolles said, via Luca Evans of the Denver Post. “I mean, I’ll be shocked to see how many free agents want to come here. We got a young team. We got a quarterback. We got the best O-line in football — I don’t care what anyone says. We do.”

One thing that should help the Broncos in the new league year is that they will finally be rid of any salary cap obligations related to Russell Wilson’s contract. Finding the right places to spend that money will be crucial to their hopes of making another run at the Super Bowl at this time next year.