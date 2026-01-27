Report: Jim Schwartz is “gaining momentum” to be next Browns coach

It’s been percolating for days that, 13 years after his first head-coaching stint ended, Jim Schwartz could be getting a second chance.

Now, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Schwartz “seems to be gaining momentum” in the Browns’ ongoing search for a head coach.

The 59-year-old Schwartz coached the Lions from 2009 through 2013, with one playoff appearance and a record of 29-51. He arrived in Cleveland in 2023; in his first year, the Browns had the top defense in the league (based on yards per game) but he got no head-coaching interviews.

In the current cycle, only the Browns interviewed Schwartz, who coordinated the Eagles defense that won Super Bowl LII.

As one source put it last week to PFT, the Browns have to weigh promoting Schwartz against potentially losing him.

Others in the mix include former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. Those who have withdrawn from consideration include Mike McDaniel, Jesse Minter, and Grant Udinski.

If Schwartz gets the job, his most important hire will be offensive coordinator. Because the offense has been the problem for the Browns in recent years. Thanks to Schwartz, the defense has been better than fine.