Report: Todd Monken open to keeping Jim Schwartz as DC in 2026

The Browns are hiring Todd Monken to be their next head coach.

Jim Schwartz, the team’s defensive coordinator for the last three seasons, was also a reported finalist for the job. Team owner Jimmy Haslam has been clear that he’d like Schwartz to be a part of the franchise going forward, given how well the defensive unit has played under Schwartz’s leadership.

But will Schwartz still be with the team in 2026?

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that while Monken has the authority to hire his own staff, he has always been open to keeping Schwartz as his defensive coordinator. With Schwartz still under contract with the Browns through 2026, Cabot notes it will be up to the two men to figure out if Schwartz will be a part of the team or head elsewhere in 2026.

Cleveland has finished No. 1 in yards allowed in 2023 and No. 4 in yards allowed in 2025 under Schwartz.