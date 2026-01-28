Report: Jim Schwartz wants out of Cleveland

The Browns had a dilemma. Promote Jim Schwartz from defensive coordinator to head coach, or risk losing him.

They rolled the dice, hired Todd Monken, and now Schwartz wants out.

Via NFL Network, Schwartz was “visibly upset” when he learned that the job was going to Monken. Schwartz also reportedly told other coaches he’s not coming back.

Per the report, Schwartz anticipated being hired. He’d already told others that, if he didn’t get the job, he’d leave.

Schwartz is under contract through 2026. The Browns could play hardball, which would be the dysfunctional thing to do. It would also be dysfunctional to risk undermining Monken via the presence of Schwartz on the coaching staff. The locker room could have divided loyalties, with defensive players aligning behind Schwartz.

Frankly, Monken’s job is easier (or a little less difficult) if Schwartz isn’t there.

The 49ers have been mentioned as a potential destination. Other teams reportedly would be interested.

And for good reason. Schwartz ran the Eagles’ defense in 2017, when they won the Super Bowl. In 2023, his first year in Cleveland, the Browns had the top defense in the league. This year, the Browns finished second to the Texans, by an average of one yard allowed per game.

The Browns may be banking on the fact that the defense is driven by talent, not scheme, and that another coordinator could do as well as Schwartz. Right or wrong, it looks like they may be finding out.