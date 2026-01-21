Thirteen years later, Jim Schwartz could be getting his second shot

Jim Schwartz’s ship could be coming in again, 13 years later.

The Browns defensive coordinator has had two interviews for the head-coaching vacancy in Cleveland, after three years with the Browns as defensive coordinator. Now that former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has withdrawn his name from consideration for the job in Cleveland, Schwartz is the only remaining candidate with NFL head-coaching experience.

Beyond the obvious message sent by Schwartz getting a second interview, there’s a sense in some circles that Schwartz could indeed be the guy. As one source put it, the Browns ultimately have to weigh promoting him against potentially losing him.

When owner Jimmy Haslam spoke to reporters earlier this month, after the firing of coach Kevin Stefanski, Haslam said as to whether he wants Schwartz to remain with the team: “Absolutely. Great coach.”

The Browns ranked fourth in yards allowed during the 2025 regular season, with 283.6 per game. In 2023, Schwartz’s first as Cleveland’s defensive coordinator, the Browns allowed 270.2 yards per game, putting them at No. 1 by nearly 20 yards per game.

Back then, Schwartz got no sniffs in the ensuing hiring cycle. After the 2017 season, when he coordinator the Super Bowl-winning defense in Philadelphia, Schwartz got two interviews. He also interviewed for the Browns’ job in 2020, when it went to Stefanski.

Schwartz, 59, coached the Lions from 2009 through 2013, with one playoff appearance and a record of 29-51. He worked as Buffalo’s defensive coordinator in 2014 before spending 2016 through 2020 with the Eagles. In 2021 and 2022, Schwartz worked as a senior defensive assistant with the Browns.

Now, 13 years after he left the Lions, Schwartz could end up being a head coach for the second time in his career.