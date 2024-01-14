Jim Schwartz hasn’t gotten any interview requests in the current hiring cycle

Former Lions coach Jim Schwartz made a big splash in 2023, his first season as defensive coordinator in Cleveland. It was enough to win the PFT assistant coach of the year award. It likely won’t be enough to get sniffs for another head-coaching job, especially after last night’s 45-14 loss to the Texans.

As explained during the NBC pregame, none of the teams looking to hire a head coach had requested permission to speak to Schwartz.

It’s not the first time Schwartz, who went 29-52 with the Lions, has positioned himself to be considered for another chance to run a team. In 2017, he served as coordinator for the Eagles defense. Even though Philadelphia won the Super Bowl that year, Schwartz got two interviews (Cardinals and Giants) and no offers.

Two years later, he interviewed for the head-coaching job in Cleveland, in the cycle that resulted in the hiring of Kevin Stefanski.

The good news for the Browns is that it’s likely Schwartz will be back in 2024. For some Browns fans, that isn’t as enticing as it would have been before the playoff loss at Houston.