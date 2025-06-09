Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”

Former Chiefs G.M. and Patriots V.P. of player personnel Scott Pioli is back in the game. At the college level.

Scott Dochterman of TheAthletic.com reports that Pioli has been hired as a consultant by the Iowa football program. The move comes in the wake of the recent antitrust settlement that opens the door for schools to pay players directly.

Pioli will work on all of Iowa’s programs, but obviously football is his bailiwick.

He has worked for the Browns, Ravens, Jets, Patriots, Chiefs, and Falcons. Most recently, he was the Atlanta assistant G.M. from 2014 through 2019.

The new era in college sports could open doors for plenty of former NFL General Managers, since all programs will need to quickly decipher, process, and plan for this new reality of direct payment to players.