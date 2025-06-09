 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjacksonworkoutbonus_250609.jpg
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
nbc_pft_nickchubbtexans_250609.jpg
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
nbc_pft_alexander_250609.jpg
Packers reportedly will release Alexander

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjacksonworkoutbonus_250609.jpg
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
nbc_pft_nickchubbtexans_250609.jpg
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
nbc_pft_alexander_250609.jpg
Packers reportedly will release Alexander

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”

  
Published June 9, 2025 04:49 PM

Former Chiefs G.M. and Patriots V.P. of player personnel Scott Pioli is back in the game. At the college level.

Scott Dochterman of TheAthletic.com reports that Pioli has been hired as a consultant by the Iowa football program. The move comes in the wake of the recent antitrust settlement that opens the door for schools to pay players directly.

Pioli will work on all of Iowa’s programs, but obviously football is his bailiwick.

He has worked for the Browns, Ravens, Jets, Patriots, Chiefs, and Falcons. Most recently, he was the Atlanta assistant G.M. from 2014 through 2019.

The new era in college sports could open doors for plenty of former NFL General Managers, since all programs will need to quickly decipher, process, and plan for this new reality of direct payment to players.