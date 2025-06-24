 Skip navigation
Josh Allen: MVP is an honor, but I didn’t win a Super Bowl ring and that is the only goal

  
Published June 24, 2025 03:21 AM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for the 2024 season, but he still hasn’t achieved the one thing he really wants in his career.

Allen says that until he has a Super Bowl ring, his résumé has a hole in it.

“You know, it is such a great honor, and I do appreciate being honored for my work,” Allen told Liam McKeone of SI.com. “But at the same time, I still didn’t win a Super Bowl. Didn’t win a ring, and that is the only goal. It’s the only focus that I’ve ever had going into this league.”

Allen said to the extent that the MVP matters to him, it’s mostly because a quarterback isn’t going to get the MVP award unless his team had a good regular season.

“The one positive, I will say, about winning an MVP means that your team is in a good position,” Allen said. “You’re making the playoffs, you’re playing well and you’re doing whatever you can to help your team win football games. But at the end of the day, you got to make the playoffs and then you got to win three, maybe four games. And that’s what we need to do. And we’re going to continue to work as hard as we can and myself included. What can we do to find a way over that hump? So that’s the only goal going forward.”

The Bills have had a lot of regular-season success with Allen and have made the playoffs six years in a row. But Allen has yet to lead the Bills to a Super Bowl, and that’s the one accomplishment that he’s focused on heading into 2025.