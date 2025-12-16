 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billspats_251215.jpg
Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251215.jpg
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers
jj_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Vikings’ SNF win over Cowboys

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billspats_251215.jpg
Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251215.jpg
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers
jj_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Vikings’ SNF win over Cowboys

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Harbaugh on Tony Jefferson ejection: I don’t know what else he could have done

  
Published December 16, 2025 05:31 AM

Chargers safety Tony Jefferson was ejected from Sunday’s game for a hit on Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton that Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh thinks was just a good football play.

Harbaugh said Jefferson is a physical player, which is a good thing, and that on that play he was just trying to break up a pass.

“I love the way he plays, love his attitude,” Harbaugh said of Jefferson. “That particular play, I don’t know what else he could have done.”

Jefferson has apologized for giving the finger to Chiefs fans as he left the field, and Harbaugh acknowledged that Jefferson crossed the line there. But he said the hit itself was good football.

“I know the gestures afterward he doesn’t feel — he’s already apologized about that. That wasn’t the right thing to do,” Harbaugh said. “But that particular hit, I don’t know what else he could have done.”

Harbaugh says he has not heard anything about what kind of discipline the league office has in store for Jefferson, either for the hit or for the gesture.