Jim Harbaugh on Tony Jefferson ejection: I don’t know what else he could have done

Chargers safety Tony Jefferson was ejected from Sunday’s game for a hit on Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton that Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh thinks was just a good football play.

Harbaugh said Jefferson is a physical player, which is a good thing, and that on that play he was just trying to break up a pass.

“I love the way he plays, love his attitude,” Harbaugh said of Jefferson. “That particular play, I don’t know what else he could have done.”

Jefferson has apologized for giving the finger to Chiefs fans as he left the field, and Harbaugh acknowledged that Jefferson crossed the line there. But he said the hit itself was good football.

“I know the gestures afterward he doesn’t feel — he’s already apologized about that. That wasn’t the right thing to do,” Harbaugh said. “But that particular hit, I don’t know what else he could have done.”

Harbaugh says he has not heard anything about what kind of discipline the league office has in store for Jefferson, either for the hit or for the gesture.