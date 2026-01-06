 Skip navigation
Titans have scheduled weekend interviews with Kevin Stefanski, Raheem Morris

  
January 5, 2026

The Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan on Oct. 13, so they aren’t wasting any time in getting on with it.

They have scheduled their first two in-person interviews for this weekend.

Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports that Kevin Stefanski is scheduled for an interview on Saturday and Raheem Morris will visit on Sunday.

Both coaches were fired on Monday.

Stefanski spent six seasons with the Browns, and Morris was the head coach of the Falcons for two years.

The Titans have requested permission to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.