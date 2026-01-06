Jayden Daniels: The most important thing is to be available for the team

Jayden Daniels played all 17 games as a rookie in 2024, winning 12 regular-season games and leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game. He played only seven games in 2025, finishing only four of those, and the Commanders won only five games.

Daniels had knee, hamstring and elbow injuries.

He will spend the offseason working out and determining what can keep him healthy in 2026.

“That’s the focus for me in this offseason — just rebuilding myself from the ground up,” Daniels said Monday, via Miles Jordan of USA Today. “That’s the most important thing — to be available for my team.”

Daniels said he feels like he let down the Commanders in 2025. Marcus Mariota started eight games and Josh Johnson two in subbing for Daniels this season.

“I think I can always grow and mature,” Daniels said. “The best ability for myself is availability. If I am not out there, I am kind of hurting the team, and my number one job is to protect the team.