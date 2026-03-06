Kam Curl to re-sign with Rams

The Rams traded for a defensive back earlier this week and they have reached a deal to hold onto one of their own on Friday.

NFL Media reports that the Rams have agreed to a new contract with safety Kam Curl ahead of free agency. It’s a three-year deal worth $36 million with maximum value of $39 million.

Curl joined the Rams in 2024 and has started all 38 regular season and playoff games he has played over the last two seasons. He played in every game for the team during the 2025 campaign and had 122 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble in the regular season before posting 27 tackles and an interception in the playoffs.

He’ll join incoming cornerback Trent McDuffie in the 2026 secondary, but it remains to be seen if cornerback Cobie Durant will be back in Los Angeles as he remains set for free agency.