Chargers agree to terms with Tyler Biadasz

The Chargers have found their new center.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Tyler Biadasz has agreed to a three-year deal with the team after visiting with them this week. The deal is worth $30 million.

Biadasz is available to sign with a team before the start of the new league year because he was released by the Commanders. He started all 31 games he played in Washington over the last two seasons.

The Chargers were in the market for a center after Bradley Bozeman announced his retirement last month. Biadasz was also linked with the Bears, who lost Drew Dalman to retirement and will now have to look for other options to fill the middle of their offensive line.