nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Chargers agree to terms with Tyler Biadasz

  
Published March 6, 2026 08:58 AM

The Chargers have found their new center.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Tyler Biadasz has agreed to a three-year deal with the team after visiting with them this week. The deal is worth $30 million.

Biadasz is available to sign with a team before the start of the new league year because he was released by the Commanders. He started all 31 games he played in Washington over the last two seasons.

The Chargers were in the market for a center after Bradley Bozeman announced his retirement last month. Biadasz was also linked with the Bears, who lost Drew Dalman to retirement and will now have to look for other options to fill the middle of their offensive line.