Tony Jefferson apologizes for flipping off crowd after his ejection

  
Published December 15, 2025 04:18 PM

After he was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, Chargers safety Tony Jefferson flipped off the Arrowhead Stadium crowd. The double-bird likely draws him a fine this week.

Jefferson apologized after the game for the obscene gestures.

I was caught up in the moment,” Jefferson said, via Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register. “I’m classier than that.”

Jefferson, though, did not apologize for the hit that knocked out Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. Officials threw a flag for unnecessary roughness, and according to coach Jim Harbaugh, it was the NFL’s office in New York that decided to eject Jefferson.

Harbaugh called Jefferson’s hit a “football play.”

Jefferson also thought it was a legal hit.

“You know, I just kind of blacked out a little bit,” Jefferson said. “But I haven’t seen the play. I don’t really play to be, like, a dirty player, so I always feel like I put myself in position to make the plays and hits that are clean. So, I’ll have to take a look at it. I don’t necessarily think it, personally, it was that bad.”