Daniel Jones would “love to be back” with Colts in 2026

When Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon explained the team’s decision to stay the course with head coach Shane Steichen and General Manager Chris Ballard on Monday, she highlighted the team’s 7-1 start as a reason to believe in their plans for the franchise.

Daniel Jones was the quarterback for that start, so it stands to reason that bringing him back is also part of the larger plan in Indianapolis as the team heads into the offseason. While their slide to missing the playoffs began with Jones in the lineup, it accelerated once he tore his Achilles in early December and Steichen called Jones’ pre-injury play “phenomenal” on Monday.

Jones also had a chance to speak to reporters and it sounds like he shares interest in running things back in 2026.

“I’d love to be back here,” Jones said. “I’ve enjoyed being here, working with the coaching staff here, the players, I think it’s a great organization and I’ve enjoyed being here. Obviously there’s a business side to it and understand that, but I’ve really enjoyed being here around these people.”

Jones said that expects to be ready to go for training camp, but his injury history is long enough that the Colts can’t afford to be left in a position where they’re coaxing players out of retirement if and when he goes down again. Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard are currently under contract, but there could be further changes at the position once the team has secured Jones’ return.