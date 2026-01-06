Carlie Irsay-Gordon: Sense or urgency for Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen has never been higher

The Colts lost eight of their final nine games in the 2025 season, but the team’s reaction to the way the season ended is more focused on their 7-1 start.

Team owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon addressed the decision to retain General Manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen at a press conference on Monday. Irsay-Gordon said she was pleased with how Ballard was more active in free agency and the trade market to put together the roster that began the season so well. The Colts “believe that he’s going to be able to replicate what we were on our way to doing” and that Steichen is the right person to coach that team.

Injuries to quarterback Daniel Jones and other key players contributed to the Colts’ slide, but Irsay-Gordon said “we’ve got to be able to handle adversity better and still find a way to win” and that the two men know they have to do that immediately.

“We have been very clear with Chris and Shane that giving them another opportunity means that the sense of urgency for them to deliver and perform has never been higher,” Irsay-Gordon said, via the team’s website. “Chris and Shane are both capable of facing this challenge head-on and finding a way to achieve the results that our fans deserve, which is winning games, getting to the postseason and ultimately winning championships.”

Steichen is 25-26 in his three seasons with the Colts while the team is 70-78-1 since Ballard was hired in 2017.