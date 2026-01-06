Shedeur Sanders: I’m confident I can be the starter, but it’s not in my hands

Shedeur Sanders got a seven-game run to make his case to be the Browns’ starting quarterback, but Monday’s decision to fire head coach Kevin Stefanski is just one of the reasons that his status for 2026 remains an open question.

Deshaun Watson remains on the roster and General Manager Andrew Berry said on Monday that the team is “going to do our work on the quarterback market” heading into the offseason. Berry said Sanders did “some really good things,” but remains a work in progress and that quarterback is “too important of a position” to simply stand pat.

Sanders said on Monday that his mentality regarding the coaching change is that “things are going to happen” and that he’s focused on what he can improve before playing under a new coach. Sanders also said that his own view of his ability to handle the starting role isn’t the most significant evaluation.

“I think I did what I was able to do, and I definitely grew from a lot of things, and I got experience now,” Sanders said, via a transcript from the team. “So, I’m always the same, confidence-wise, I’m there. But like, that’s not in my hands. Like, that’s not my decision. I can’t speak on what other people feel.”

The Browns went 3-4 in Sanders’ starts and the quarterback completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions during his rookie season.