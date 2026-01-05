 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cardsgannon_260105.jpg
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
nbc_pftpm_bengalstaylor_260105.jpg
What does Taylor’s return mean for Burrow?
nbc_pftpm_giantsschoen_260105.jpg
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cardsgannon_260105.jpg
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
nbc_pftpm_bengalstaylor_260105.jpg
What does Taylor’s return mean for Burrow?
nbc_pftpm_giantsschoen_260105.jpg
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andrew Berry: Right now, we anticipate Deshaun Watson being on the team in 2026

  
Published January 5, 2026 05:52 PM

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play in 2025 while recovering from a torn Achilles.

But he remains with the club and is still under contract through next season.

While Cleveland needs a new coach, the club could, in theory, play Watson at quarterback if he’s healthy enough to do so.

Is Watson in the team’s plans for 2026?

"[F]irst, I’ll say we’re very pleased with how Deshaun went through and attacked his rehab this past year, how he engaged with the team, what he did in the meeting rooms,” General Manager Andrew Berry said in his Monday press conference. “Very pleased with the progress that he made in that regard.

“Look, I can never predict the future, but right now we do anticipate him being on the 2026 team. But we have a long way to go before we get to that point with any player.”

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam admitted back at the league meeting last March that the team took “a big swing and miss” with the Watson trade.

If Watson does in fact end up being a part of the team in 2026, it will be interesting to see how Cleveland’s new coach handles a potential competition between Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and any other quarterback the club acquires over the course of the offseason.