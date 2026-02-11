Christian Gonzalez on possible contract extension: I don’t want to be anywhere else

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez’s play was a bright spot for the Patriots in an otherwise dark Super Bowl LX and the team has a chance to ensure Gonzalez remains in the lineup for years to come over the offseason.

Gonzalez finished his third season with the loss to the Seahawks, which means that he will be eligible for a new contract ahead of the 2026 campaign. While speaking to the media from the team’s facility on Tuesday, Gonzalez made it clear that he’d like to see that happen.

“Oh, yeah, no doubt,” Gonzalez said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. “This is where I got drafted, and I don’t want to be anywhere else.”

Gonzalez had four tackles and three passes defensed while keeping offensive player of the year Jaxon Smith-Njigba from making a major impact in the Super Bowl and he had the game-sealing interception in the AFC Championship Game. He reliably locked down his opponents throughout the regular season as well, so the Patriots are likely to be interested in making sure he’s around for a while as well.

They could exercise their fifth-year option on the 2023 first-rounder’s contract to lengthen the window to reach an extension and their plans for dealing with Gonzalez’s contract should come into focus in the next few months.