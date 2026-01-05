Andrew Berry: Shedeur Sanders still a work in progress, but we saw really good things

The Browns went 3-4 in Shedeur Sanders’ seven starts as a rookie.

But with a new head coach on the way, there are no guarantees when it comes to Sanders’ future with the organization, as a starter or otherwise.

General Manager Andrew Berry — who will continue with the club after compiling a 46-56 record with former head coach Kevin Stefanski over the last six seasons — told reporters on Monday that Sanders displayed plenty of progress. But the club still has work to do to get the QB position right.

“[Sanders is] still very much a work in progress, like many rookie quarterbacks are,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “But I think we saw some really good things in terms of his playmaking, his accuracy, his ability to extend with his feet. And I think I’d also give him credit, as well as our offensive staff, for bringing him along in terms of his pocket management, his situational awareness and things of that nature.”

“We’re going to do our work on the quarterback market,” Berry added. “It’s too important of a position and it’s something that has to be solidified. I can’t sit here and tell you today whether the solution for, or the starter in 2026 is internal or external. But it’s something that we’re going to work through over the next several weeks. And quite honestly, the new head coach will also have a lot of input into that as well.”

Sanders completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his eight appearances with seven starts. He put together his first fourth-quarter comeback and game-winning drive with Sunday’s 20-18 victory over the Bengals.