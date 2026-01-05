 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cardsgannon_260105.jpg
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
nbc_pftpm_bengalstaylor_260105.jpg
What does Taylor’s return mean for Burrow?
nbc_pftpm_giantsschoen_260105.jpg
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cardsgannon_260105.jpg
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
nbc_pftpm_bengalstaylor_260105.jpg
What does Taylor’s return mean for Burrow?
nbc_pftpm_giantsschoen_260105.jpg
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andrew Berry: Shedeur Sanders still a work in progress, but we saw really good things

  
Published January 5, 2026 04:14 PM

The Browns went 3-4 in Shedeur Sanders’ seven starts as a rookie.

But with a new head coach on the way, there are no guarantees when it comes to Sanders’ future with the organization, as a starter or otherwise.

General Manager Andrew Berry — who will continue with the club after compiling a 46-56 record with former head coach Kevin Stefanski over the last six seasons — told reporters on Monday that Sanders displayed plenty of progress. But the club still has work to do to get the QB position right.

“[Sanders is] still very much a work in progress, like many rookie quarterbacks are,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “But I think we saw some really good things in terms of his playmaking, his accuracy, his ability to extend with his feet. And I think I’d also give him credit, as well as our offensive staff, for bringing him along in terms of his pocket management, his situational awareness and things of that nature.”

“We’re going to do our work on the quarterback market,” Berry added. “It’s too important of a position and it’s something that has to be solidified. I can’t sit here and tell you today whether the solution for, or the starter in 2026 is internal or external. But it’s something that we’re going to work through over the next several weeks. And quite honestly, the new head coach will also have a lot of input into that as well.”

Sanders completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his eight appearances with seven starts. He put together his first fourth-quarter comeback and game-winning drive with Sunday’s 20-18 victory over the Bengals.