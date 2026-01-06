Jimmy Haslam: Winning 8 games in 2 years is horrible, unacceptable, will not continue

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said in announcing the firing of head coach Kevin Stefanski that the results have not been good enough.

Although Haslam said the responsibility ultimately falls on him, it’s Stefanski who lost his job for the Browns finishing 5-12 this season and 3-14 last season.

“Ownership takes full responsibility for where we are. To win eight games in two years is horrible. It’s totally unacceptable, OK? And it’s not gonna continue, OK?” Haslam said. “I want the fans to know we are as frustrated as you are. And we hear a lot from our fans, which we actually appreciate. We have great fans, they’re extremely passionate, and they deserve better than what they’ve gotten in the last two years. I don’t need to say anything else. We are going to give you a better product. Our sole goal here is to be a consistent winner. Not make the playoffs in ’20 and then make it again in ’23. Not win eight games in two years. That’s not what we’re trying to do. That’s not acceptable. Our fans deserve better.”

So why isn’t General Manager Andrew Berry losing his job for those horrible and unacceptable results?

“I want to comment on Andrew because I know there’s questions out there: Why didn’t you change both of them, or why didn’t you change Andrew and not Kevin? I would say this: I think Andrew, over the last year, has done a very good job,” Haslam said.

Haslam said Berry gave the Browns “One of the better drafts we’ve ever had” in 2025 and credited Berry for acquiring defensive tackle Maliek Collins and kicker Andre Szmyt.

Stefanski won the NFL’s Coach of the Year award twice in his six seasons in Cleveland, in part because there’s a widespread perception that the Browns are the worst franchise in the league, and any coach who can win there must be doing something special. But Haslam decided Stefanski didn’t win enough, and that some other coach can do in Cleveland what no coach has done since the franchise came back in 1999, and turn them into Super Bowl contenders.