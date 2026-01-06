Matt Ryan reportedly hopes to double dip, working for CBS and the Falcons

Blame it on Tom Brady.

Actually, blame it on Fox and the NFL for allowing Tom Brady to wear two hats that shouldn’t fit on one head.

With neither Fox or the NFL willing to say “no” to Brady’s dual role as lead NFL game analyst and a minority Raiders owners, others are going to try to double dip.

Last week, it was ESPN’s Troy Aikman, whose side hustle as a consultant for the Dolphins drew barely a holiday-week shrug. Now, CBS’s Matt Ryan reportedly hopes to keep his seat at the Sunday pregame desk while serving as the Falcons’ eventual president of football operations.

If Brady can do it, why can’t Aikman? If Aikman can’t do it, why can’t Ryan?

While folks seem to be noticing — and criticizing — the undeniable conflict of interest more fervently than they did a year ago, when many were acting like it was no big deal for Brady and a few were straining to play the “whatabout” game as to those who dared to point out the obvious conflict between the two functions, it’s too late to do anything about it.

Fox didn’t say no to Brady. ESPN didn’t say no to Aikman. CBS might not say no to Ryan.

So do your thing. Get paid. Ignore the ethical dilemma. Do what you want. When you want. How you want.

The question isn’t whether it will end. The question is which broadcaster will do it next?

Maybe I should quit talking about it and start looking for a way to do it myself.